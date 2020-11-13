The inaugural Colonel Sanders Half Marathon through the streets of Corbin Saturday morning will feature 232 runners tackling the 13.1-mile course.
“When I talked to the tourism board about the race in January, I told them if we had 75 to 100 people participate, I would be thrilled,” said Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel, one of the event organizers.
Kriebel said it is not just the number of participants that has her excited about the event, but the fact that racers are coming from all over the country to take part.
“We even have one person coming from Ontario, Canada,” Kriebel said.
The race will begin and end on Depot Street.
As a result, Depot Street will be closed to traffic at 8 a.m. and remain closed until around noon when the race and the festivities afterwards are complete.
The race will begin at 8:30 a.m.
From the starting line, the runners will go onto Roy Kidd Ave., winding through east Corbin, back to Depot Street, and then to Fourth and Fifth Street, before going south on Kentucky Street.
It will then wind around the streets near Corbin High School before continuing south on Main Street to the Corbin bypass.
A U-turn will send the racers back up Main Street, turning onto Seventh Street and to the finish line on Depot Street.
“We anticipate the first runner crossing the finish line about 10 a.m.,” Kriebel said noting that there is a three-and-a-half-hour time limit for racers to finish.
Kriebel said streets along the course will be closed to traffic as the runners pass through each area, with the exception of Depot Street, which will remain closed throughout the event.
Waiting at the finish line along with the medals featuring a likeness of KFC founder Col. Harland Sanders, will be staff members of Infinity Day Spa to provide massages to the racers.
The Knox–Whitley Animal Shelter will be doing a silent auction fundraiser.
In addition, proceeds from the event will go to help the shelter.
At 11 a.m., an awards ceremony will be held at Sanders Park.
Every participant will get a medal. The first, second, and third place finishers in each age group, male and female, will receive a special piece of pottery, courtesy of Dewdrop Pottery.
First, second and third place male and female, overall, along with the master (over 40), and grand master (over 50) will receive a plaque.
The first place overall, male and female, will received a gift basket crammed full of KFC and Corbin memorabilia.
In addition to the race, Kriebel said there will be a Col. Sanders look-alike contest with a $100 first prize.
Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus and Commissioners Trent Knuckles and Brandon Shepherd will be judging the contest.
I’m floored!” Kriebel said of the response to the inaugural event, especially with the COVID–19 pandemic continuing.
“To have this kind of response is tremendous,” she said adding that her goal within five years to have the event draw 1,000 runners from around the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.