A Whitley County woman wanted in connection to several cold checks was arrested Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop.
Brittany Roberts, 30, was wanted on six counts of theft by deception for cold checks under $500. Corbin Police discovered the warrants after running the registration on a 1997 Toyota Corolla during a traffic stop.
Roberts was identified and placed under arrest. A search of the vehicle uncovered two plastic baggies containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. A bag of syringes was also found in her purse. Roberts reportedly told police the meth was hers and that she uses it almost every day, including two days prior. She then told the officer that she had a drug problem and wished to go to rehab.
Roberts was taken to Baptist Health Corbin and read implied consent before being taken to the Knox County Detention Center. She was held for just under four hours before being released. Court records showed she owed a $250 bond on each cold check count. She is set to be arraigned on the check charges on March 31.
Roberts was also charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned on those charges Monday and set for a preliminary hearing on March 30.
