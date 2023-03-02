College admin. under fire after student-led worship moved off-campus

An event that saw about 178 people flocking to College Street to gather for worship has drawn the ire of many in the community, not for the event itself, but rather how it came to be held where it ultimately landed.

The worship event planned by Union College students last week, in the spirit and inspiration of the Asbury University revival, was met with logistical challenges when the students were told they were not able to use Conway Boatman Chapel to hold the meeting. Organizers say use of the chapel was turned down by the Campus Minister, Rev. David Miller, who oversees all spiritual life functions on the campus.

Charles is a native of Barbourville, Kentucky. He has worked with The Mountain Advocate in various capacities since 2003.

https://muckrack.com/charles-myrick

