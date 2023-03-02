College admin. under fire after student-led worship moved off-campus

An event that saw about 178 people flocking to College Street to gather for worship has drawn the ire of many in the community, not for the event itself, but rather how it came to be held where it ultimately landed.
The worship event planned by Union College students last week, in the spirit and inspiration of the Asbury University revival, was met with logistical challenges when the students were told they were not able to use Conway Boatman Chapel to hold the meeting. Organizers say use of the chapel was turned down by the Campus Minister, Rev. David Miller, who oversees all spiritual life functions on the campus.
One of the event’s organizers, Laurel Nolan, said the idea of the service was a small gathering at first. “Originally, my friends and I had only planned for 10-15 of us to gather and pray and worship. We had wanted to use the chapel, for we felt it was no different than us going to a study room in the library to study or the gym to play a game of basketball,” she said. Nolan went on to say that many staff members from the college agreed to be present for the meeting should the group need anything.
Nolan said when Miller emailed to let them know the chapel couldn’t be used, he did offer to meet with them. “… the Reverend did email us and said that we would not be able to use the chapel, but that he was happy to meet with us to get an idea of how to meet our needs which we appreciated but declined,” Nolan said, adding, “We do appreciate our Reverend and his political and justice initiatives clubs, for everyone one campus should have a place where they feel included and loved. However, we did not feel that we had a place like that for us, so we took matters into our own hands.”
Nolan said as news began to spread about the worship service, the idea of including the greater community grew which is when college officials stepped in. “As we began preparing, we were told first by the Dean of Students that we should now move into the student center (where we wanted it the second time), but the community would not be able to be involved,” Nolan said, which led to the meeting being moved to the lawn by the chapel. “The President then came and advised us to move (and also said some discouraging words) and told us that if we stayed it would be considered a protest. So, we moved to the sidewalk and roads. The support and love that we felt last night was unmatched. My friends and I had no clue what this would later turn into. Although there was some struggle, in the end we were able to worship our Lord which is all that matters.”
Co-organizer Hannah Baker’s statement reflected much the same as Nolan’s: “It was disheartening for this whole situation to unfold as it did, but we knew God had even bigger plans for us. We were told by administration, moments before we moved to the sidewalk and worship began, that it was no longer about worshipping Jesus and was ‘no longer about God.’ We were accused of only doing this for attention from the news, we were first told no to using the chapel, and then told no to using a conference room on campus. The Reverend of Union College is head over all spiritual life on campus and as we were planning to worship, it would fall under his umbrella of duties to oversee. However, we felt we wanted to continue being student led and without interference, so we decided to move forward without the Reverend and without consulting him as we felt we wanted to be able to worship in the way we felt led and in the ways that best aligned with our values.
“I was told, by multiple people, that absolutely nothing would happen to us students if we had continued to worship on campus. However, the main concern was with the public showing up and ‘potential safety concerns’.
“I thought it was a wonderful thing to see the support we received from people in Barbourville and neighboring communities, and I wanted to welcome them to worship with us as well. I love the City of Barbourville and all the people in it. I felt safe from the start.”
Tyler Shields, pastor of First Baptist Church in Barbourville, attended the Friday night service and hosted a subsequent prayer meeting on Saturday night at his church. “Over the years, a great divide has formed between Union College and our local community. Attempts to bridge this divide (particularly by local churches) has been met with much resistance. The events of February 25th were not isolated but were the most recent and most public on a long list of others,” said Shields. “What is troubling is that the administration has cast blame to the students, their families, local pastors, and the community for any existing problems. One of the worst things the college could do would be to isolate students from the surrounding community and attempt to shield them from its influence. Regardless of how it is portrayed, this is a wonderful community filled with wonderful and loving people. Our churches and pastors are amazing. Our schools and teachers are incredible. Our culture is something to be proud of and we want to share that with our college students no matter where they’re from.”
Ryan Yother, president-elect of Union College’s Alumni Association, who also says he has resigned that position, issued a statement following the events of Friday night. In part, Yother said, “Anything student-led should be supported and encouraged, as students are often the ones who have a pulse on the community and can bring fresh ideas and perspectives. It’s also concerning to hear that policies and procedures may be used to deter anything that goes against a select few beliefs. In a diverse community, it’s important to create an environment where multiple perspectives can be heard and respected.”
In a statement issued to The Mountain Advocate on Friday afternoon, Union College President Marcia Hawkins said, “The Union College community is committed to providing a welcoming environment for all, regardless of religious affiliation or belief. We encourage open conversation about religion, and we provide opportunities for spiritual engagement. All proposals for ministry or religious work on campus are accepted by the Office of Spiritual Life. It is this office, under the direction of our campus minister, that reviews requests to determine how we can support the activity, whether with materials, signage, space, advertising, or other resources. Our spiritual life program is open to all faiths and the spiritual life activities are, primarily, student led.
“For the gathering in question, students were advised to visit the campus minister to let him know what they were hoping to do. They were advised of the process to follow by both the Dean of Students and the College President, and both volunteered to go with the students to meet with the campus minister. The students chose not to follow the advice.
“Perhaps the students’ hesitation was guided by the fact that Union’s college minister is grossly mischaracterized in the vitriol expressed from local pulpits and on social media. He is an ordained minister of the United Methodist Church. He cares deeply about our students’ spiritual journeys and recognizes that those journeys are unique to each student. He does not lift up one student’s journey over another nor does he condemn a student’s path. His is not a ministry of hate but, rather, a ministry of love for all of God’s children.”
A Union College alum and former employee reached out to The Mountain Advocate to share their thoughts but wished to remain unnamed.
“I feel that the community members (alumni and non-alumni) are very quick to judge anything that the college does, especially when only PART of the story is shared. They did that when the water park was shut down, without knowing what was going on behind the scenes on the city’s part… Time and time again Union is demonized by people who say they love the college, but in fact, what do they actually do to help. I’ve read comments from people who were so frustrated with the college and saying we don’t do anything for the community, yet the same week they posted they had asked us for free giveaways for fellow teachers.”
The alum’s comments went on to say, “I will end with saying that I think it’s awful that the event didn’t get to be held in the chapel, but I do believe if the students would have followed the directions the situation could have been different.”
In an exclusive interview with Hawkins on Monday, she did confirm that anything of a spiritual nature such as the worship service would fall under Miller’s purview, but she expressed frustration that the students didn’t follow up with him to find a suitable solution, (which was underscored by comments from the organizers) which she believes would have eliminated much of the controversy surrounding the situation.
The unnamed alum added to their statement, “The students chose not to go through the Rev. Miller because of his reputation in the community. Also, the college had a space provided for the students in the ABC conference room in the student center as a backup space, but they refused. Also, they chose to stand in the street, they were not forced off the property. This is coming from staff members who attended the event and have direct contact with students at the college.”
In conversation with Hawkins and Rev. Brian Shockey, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Barbourville, both have said the college and Miller is working to create a coalition to build a stronger connection to churches in the community and many parties have expressed a desire to see the rifts from ideological differences and misunderstandings be healed.
Union College is a private, liberal arts school with students from several religions and cultures represented. While the school itself is affiliated with the United Methodist Church, it is not a Bible college or seminary of any sort and currently does not offer a regular chapel service for students and staff. Hawkins noted during her interview that as the college works to build a stronger relationship with local churches, that on-campus chapel services are one of the ideas in the works.
An email from Miller to a faculty member has been circulated among the community sharing Miller’s thoughts regarding the revival at Asbury University. In it, Miller shares quite a bit of history about Asbury (a nondenominational institution) and the misconception that it has a Methodist affiliation. Asbury’s close association with Wesleyanism, a movement named after John Wesley, founder of Methodism, takes a different approach to the Christian faith than mainstream Methodism, whereas Wesleyanism places an emphasis on sanctification and holiness and the move of God as an event more so than a process of growing in sanctification, as viewed by mainstream Methodism. Miller offers a lengthy history lesson in the email as to the differences between Asbury and the greater Methodist church. Some have seen his words as disparaging the revival, but Miller doesn’t outright deny the events at Asbury or the nature of revival. In part, Miller said, “If there’s something spiritual happening personally in your soul, it’s supposed to be mirrored by something spiritual happening in your actions, and it’s supposed to be mirrored by something spiritual happening in how you order and organize yourselves as Christians,” and then goes on to quote the Methodist’s General Rule of Discipleship, “To witness to Jesus Christ in the world, and to follow his teachings through acts of compassion, justice, worship, and devotion under the guidance of the Holy Spirit.”
Miller’s email went on to say regarding the Asbury revival, “So I’m watching. Will this revival be like the others and prioritize an emotional moment with Jesus while neglecting what Jesus called the “weightier matters of justice, mercy, and faith” (Matthew 23:23)?” Miller also addressed issues with Asbury University and its history in trying to equate genuine revival in the hearts of people that would be reflected on both the campus and its people. In ending his email, he noted, “So I’m watching. What will be the fruits? I don’t know yet, but I know the history.”
Facebook groups have sprung up in support of the college and dozens of people, many of whom are supporting alumni, have expressed a desire to see the relationship between Union College and the community healed. Many ideas are being shared as to how the campus and community can once again come together for the good of people both on-campus and off.
The Mountain Advocate confirmed Tuesday evening with college officials, including the President and Director of Communications that an official, school-sponsored evening of worship has been scheduled for Thursday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m. in Conway Boatman Chapel after organizers met with Rev. Miller on Tuesday.
This is an ongoing story.
Publisher’s Note: A thoughtful and well-researched story takes time, patience and lots of ongoing dialogue. Our community and the college that is interwoven into the fabric of our community deserves nothing less. This story is continuing to unfold and we will attempt to peel back the layers of how we got here.
I encourage any alumni, board members or staff and faculty members (former and current) who wish to express concerns or who have questions, to please contact me at cmyrick@mountainadvocate.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.