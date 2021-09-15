Union College filed its response to a civil lawsuit taken by a former employee last Friday in United States District Court in London.
On August 13, a civil suit was filed in Knox County Circuit Court by former Union College employee Alexa Carter, who claims her termination was due to her pregnancy, request for FMLA leave, and that her civil rights were violated. The case was moved to federal court soon after.
On Friday, school attorney Jennifer Bame submitted an answer to the complaint against the college. Union denies any wrong doing in the matter and seeks for the suit to be dismissed with the school receiving its costs and attorney fees.
The 16 page document lists 18 separate defenses. The school admits some of the basic facts in Carter’s complaint to a certain extent such as email contacts and two complaints filed against another complaint. The defense states that the various emails “speak for themselves” and denies and characterization inconsistent with their contents.
A major charge of Carter’s lawsuit was that one employee “attempted to degrade the seriousness of the circumstances and ridicule her decision to seek immediate medical attention.” The defense admits that Carter informed the employee of a doctor’s appointment but “is without knowledge or information sufficient to form a belief as to the truth of the allegations that [Carter] ‘experienced such severe pain that she had to immediately leave.’” The school states that two complaints against the employee were investigated and found inconclusive; with these findings being sent via email.
Carter also claims there was no follow up on her request for accommodation regarding health concerns and that she obtained a doctor’s note stating she should work from home as much as possible. The school states that beginning on July 13, Carter was allowed to perform the majority of her duties from home and that several safety measures were implemented such as mask requirements and installing plexiglass at the front desk. Carter claims the school would not approve her to purchase the proper equipment to teach a virtual class; the college states that the school’s technology department provided a suggestion to teach the class virtually but that Carter never followed up on it.
The school’s first defense is a paragraph by paragraph rebuttal of the original complaint. The remaining 17 defenses address specific statutes and claims. Most specifically, defense nine addresses the broad claims of the lawsuit, stating “all actions by the defendant (Union College) toward plaintiff (Carter) were made for legitimate, nondiscriminatory, and non-retaliatory reasons unrelated to [Carter’s] pregnancy or any request for FMLA leave.”
