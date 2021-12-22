Last week, The Mountain Advocate looked at auto accidents involving alcohol in Knox County before and after the legal sale of alcohol began in Barbourville and Corbin. This week we look at collisions involving drugs and total collisions over the years.
Since 2005, Knox County has experienced an average of 22 collisions where drug use was believed to be involved. Those crashes amount to an average of 17 injuries and just under two deaths each year. The number of crashes has trended downward since reaching a peak of 42 in 2015.
From 2005 to 2009, Knox County averaged 15 drug-related crashes annually. Beginning in 2010 however, the number of drug-related collisions began to rise from 22 that year to 42 in 2015. Numbers decreased each year after that, with a small spike in 2019. From 2010 to 2017, the average number of drug-related crashes each year was 28.
Since 2005, the county has averaged 625 collisions each year. During that time, drug and alcohol-involved accidents accounted for a combined average of 38, six percent of all crashes. This number is slightly higher than the state average, but Knox County sees a higher percentage of drug involved collisions than alcohol involved unlike the state.
The largest contributing factor to collisions statewide is driver inattention, accounting for more than one-third of accidents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.