A variety of art including sculptures, statues and wall murals have made quite the addition to downtown Barbourville.
In talking with people in the community, people have an optimistic and upbeat attitude about the work folks like Marcia Dixon, Barbourville Tourism Director, have been put into the various projects.
Among the first to be interviewed was Jacquie Pillay, who works for KCEOC at their Court Square office.
Pillay thinks that there are a lot of talented artists like musicians and craft makers who have not had a chance to be creative and haven’t had their voices heard. “There are a lot of people who are not recognized, who are very creative,” she said. “Their art can be a way of providing an income.”
Pillay believes that there should be more craft fairs in the area, giving craft makers have opportunities to be creative while also making a living. She also thinks that there could be more music through events like music festivals, and that while having artists playing in the community is great, she believes that more music festivals could help bring more art and expression to the community.
Pillay thinks that having an art festival in the community would be a wonderful way for people to come out and be creative. She added that believes that these types of events would help draw more attention to people outside of the community to come and visit.
Pillay thinks that talented artists in the community need a place where they can be represented and seen. “There so many people who have so many good talents in this area, they just need a place to showcase it. Especially the younger people,” she commented.
Teresa Brooks has always been attracted to art and color since a young age, which has affected her opinion on art in a positive manner. A graphic designer and native of Whitley County, she works as the graphic designer and office manager for Mountain Advocate Media where she works with customers on a variety of graphic and printing needs, as well as assisting in newspaper layout. Brooks appreciates the art in Barbourville and shared her thoughts on it.
She thinks that art can make people relaxed, help encourage people, convey artistic emotions, and can help draw tourists into the community.
She added she would be interested in learning more about how murals are made and the process that goes into it. “I would enjoy watching people, observing how they do murals,” she added.
A big music fan, Brooks also thinks that a music festival in Barbourville is a great addition and would bring more attraction.
Additionally, she would like to see more theater, photography, and window art. She thinks that they would show more personality in the community so more people have a reason to visit.
Kim Minton is the owner of The Ugly Mug, Barbourville’s premier coffee house, an eclectic place for people to gather over a cup of java and socialize. Minton added she was happy when art was added to downtown, and felt it added personality to the community.
Minton believes that public art can help reflect the community and its surroundings and help give the community an identity that is unique to them. “It will help attract people to the uniqueness of the community,” said Minton.
Like Brooks, Minton believes more music and theater would be a good addition for the community to have. She believes that having big art events like a live show in Barbourville would keep people at home and from having to travel long distances to enjoy such things.
She also thinks that more art can help artists be recognized. “Art in the community will make people more aware of artists and their work, and how much creativity and time goes into making things,” she added.
Art can help bring people out to visit the murals and has helped bring attention to The Ugly Mug. “I’ve gotten a lot more business of people just taking a walk from downtown and seeing the art and the murals, and while there out they’ll stop by my shop and grab a drink or something, so I think it a win for everybody,” added Minton.
While interviewing people on the street about art in the community, two young ladies, Cassie and Hannah, had much to say about the topic.
Cassie believes that logos can help bring more advertisement and acknowledgment to a program and make them more well known, giving people the chance to be creative while bringing support to organizations.
Hannah, a native of Californian who resides in Williamsburg, still appreciates the art in Barbourville. “I haven’t seen much around here, but I definitely think there should be more,” said Hannah.
They believe there should be more artistic expression and creativity. “There’s definitely not enough of it around here,” she added.
Cassie and Hannah think the murals are an important part of this community and that there should be more everywhere. “A lot of these old buildings, where they have faded bricks, would do nicely with some color added to them,” added Hannah.
“All you see is brick, nobody wants to see concrete and stuff, they want to see art and color,” said Cassie.
Hannah thinks there should be events where people can come out and be creative. “There should be more events where people can come out, even do things like chalk art on the side of the road or having kids or families come out here doing little paintings,” she added.
The pair believes that more art and art events could help people outside of the community realize there is art here, showing a different side to the community.
They believe that there are creative people who are not being showcased and not given a voice. “There are too many steps in order to get your art shown. You should be able to just display it and it being recognized and adored, acknowledged just at the very least,” said Cassie.
Malory Standford, 20, had a lot to talk about when it came to community art.
Standford thinks art can be a tool for people to use to be creative and broaden their horizons. “I think it’s really creative, and I’ve seen a few of them from the people from college that does it, I think it’s a really good thing to expand and let people toy with their imagination with it,” said Standford. She thinks that art can make a community look like a happier place and gives off a warm, happy feeling where people would like to stay and visit.
Standford also believes there should be more music, “I think it’s a better way for people to express themselves without having to use words, and added that more music festivals could help be an effective way for people to come together while also being able to express themselves with a variety of music.
Standford thinks if there was more art posted on the community webpages they have on Facebook. It would help give Barbourville more attraction.
Standford believes that there should be an art festival for teens to express themselves. “There’s really not much here for teens to express themselves, it’s all for the older generation or it’s for little kids. There are a lot of teenagers who would love to do art around here and be recognized for it,” she added.
Lana Hale and Tammie Lawson work at the Knox County Public Library and had a couple of things they wanted to say. Hale believes that all communities need art and art projects. “It’s an important part of education, an important part of mental health, and an important part of wellness,” she said.
They would like community members who want to, to volunteer to make improvements like painting buildings or making something to hang up. They think it could benefit organizations or businesses. Art can be used to accompany the theme of those buildings or businesses.
The library has a summer reading program called Ocean of Possibilities, where they give kids crafts every week to create a sea theme creation. There are a lot of creative people who come to this program; one girl made a coral reef out of pool noodles. The program is not aimed just at kids, and can be used by anyone to create.
They have programs like an Ocean of Possibilities because they plan to have many people come down and interact and talk to one another. “We want to encourage people to leave the laptop and leave the telephone and do more things hand on,” said Lawson.
They also want people to come down to the library to read and create and get prizes and snacks in return.
Hale and Lawson appreciate the City giving people artistic freedom and giving them a chance to express themselves, and appreciate people in or out of the community coming to visit different art pieces like the heart mural and umbrella alley. “Our arts have attracted people from other places to come here they see what a nice town we have and who want to get out of the city for a while,” said Lawson speaking to the number of people from larger cities that come to visit the beautified town.
Hale believes that art freedom has helped bring new city growth. “I’ve worked downtown for 40+ years so I have seen businesses leave town, but I think what has been done now will encourage business downtown, more offices downtown, and traffic downtown,” she said.
Hale and Lawson added they would also want to grow their programs and expand on the things that people can make.
