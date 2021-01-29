Two Knox Countians are suing for damages after being injured in a crash involving a semi-truck in 2019. The lawsuit was filed in Knox County Circuit Court on December 30, 2020. Now, the company is petitioning to have the case moved to the United States District Court in London.
The accident occurred just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3 2019 at the intersection of US 25 E and KY 11 N. A burgundy Chevrolet Suburban driven by Daniel Mitchell collided with a J.B. Hunt truck driven by Eddie Lee Blandin of Florida. Mitchell was taken to Baptist Health Corbin for treatment while his passenger, Billie Mitchell, was flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
The Mitchells claim Lee operated his vehicle negligently by failing to obey a traffic control device, failing to maintain control of his vehicle, and failing to yield to a right-of-way. The suit also states that his employer at the time, J.B. Hunt, is responsible for “all damages caused by the negligence of the defendant Eddie Lee (Blandin)..”
J.B Hunt, in an electronically-filed answer to the lawsuit, laid out an 11-point defense. The defenses range from claiming the accident could have been caused by negligence by the plaintiffs, negligence from an unnamed third party, or an act of God, to statutes of limitations and that the Mitchell’s insurance should be liable for damages among others.
On January 20, counsel for J.B. Hunt filed a notice of removal from the Knox Circuit Court to the United States District Court, Eastern District of Kentucky. The notice states that the suit is a “controversy between citizens of different states.”
Court documents state that the totals for both plaintiff’s claims of damages exceed $75,000, with medical expenses continuing to accrue.
