SOMERSET, Ky. -- Congressman Hal Rogers has teamed up with SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region) and local leaders, including Mike Mitchell, Knox County Judge Executive for the 2020 Census Challenge in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. The leaders announced they are challenging citizens to take five minutes to fill out the short 2020 Census at census.gov, by mail or by phone.
“You count – your whole family matters to us, so we’re teaming up to make sure you aren’t left out of our census count for Southern and Eastern Kentucky,” said Congressman Rogers and local leaders. “When we seek funding to fix our roads, water lines, support our schools, improve healthcare and boost job creation, the number of people impacted by each project matters. So, as we plan for the future, we want to ensure that you are covered.”
Kentucky ranks among the top 15 states for Census participation nationwide, but our rural region lags behind the national average.
“Together, we are challenging the region to beat our 57% response rate from the 2010 Census. So far, only 46% of people living in our 30 counties across Southern and Eastern Kentucky have participated in the census this year,” said Rogers and local leaders.
The U.S. Census is about much more than a number, it provides information about how much money should be distributed to our region over the next decade, how many congressional representatives we have in each state, and much more.
If you have not received any census information, you can still participate. Take the five-minute Census Challenge by responding in one of three ways:
Online at www.2020census.gov.
Call toll-free: 1-844-330-2020
Complete your Census questionnaire via mail and return it to the U.S. Census Bureau
