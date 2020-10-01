The offender allegedly sold drug to a Barbourville Police Officer at the Creek Mart before being pulled over by Kentucky State Police.
Officers Karl Middleton and Adam Townsley conducted the controlled buy operation at around 8 p.m. on Sunday night that netted Rebecca Partin, 36, a first-degree trafficking charge. After Partin departed, she was quickly stopped while doing 71 miles per hour on US 25 E.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Sydney Wagner pulled Partin over and quickly found that her license was suspended. Partin was noted as having visible IV marks on her arms and displayed nystagmus at maximum deviation. She was unable to pass field sobriety tests and had a fast internal clock. Partin admitted to using meth and marijuana in the days before and produced a syringe from her bra, stating she “found that earlier.”
Partin appeared Monday before the Knox District Court. She was set for a preliminary hearing on October 6 and is being held on a $10,000 bond. In addition to trafficking she is also charged with speeding, driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce an insurance card, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence.
