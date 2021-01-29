A Louisville man arrested in Knox County last year has been indicted in federal court for drug trafficking. A past violent felony conviction makes penalties for a new conviction much more severe.
Courtney Leo Pierce, Louisville, was arrested along with passenger Jalisa Woods, by Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Jones following a traffic stop on April 2, 2020. Jones had observed their Ford SUV crossing a center line while he was traveling behind the pair. After stopping them, Jones obtained consent to search their vehicle and removed both Pierce and Woods.
Jones found a large item concealed within Woods’ clothing, and after questioning she presented a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine and a large amount of cash. The amount of suspected meth was found to be over three quarters of a pound.
Both Pierce and Woods were charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine); Pierce was also received traffic charges.
In a federal indictment filed Thursday, January 28, 2021, Pierce “did knowlingly possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.”
Pierce has a prior criminal history including a violent felony conviction for attempted robbery first degree. Pierce served more than 12 months’ imprisonment and was released “from serving any term of imprisonment related to that offense within 15 years of the commencement of the instant offense.”
The federal indictment goes on to say “In committing the offense alleged in this indictment, the same being punishable by imprisonment for more than one year, the defendant used and intended to use the below-described property to commit and facilitate the commission of said controlled substance violations, and the below-described property constitutes proceeds obtained directly and indirectly as a result of the commission of the aforesaid violations.” The property mentioned was currency in the amount of $2,059.00 seized during the April 2 arrest.
If convicted, Pierce faces penalties of not less than five years and not more than 40 years of imprisonment, and not more than a $5,000,000 fine and at least four years supervised release. Since Pierce has a prior violent felony conviction, the indictment states he faces not less than 10 years, nor more than life imprisonment, not more than a $8,000,000 fine and at least eight years supervised release, plus forfeiture of all listed property, mandatory special assessment of $100 per count and restitution, if possible.
Acting United States Attorney Carlton S. Shier IV submitted a motion in federal court for Pierce’s arrest, also on January 28.
