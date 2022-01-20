The Corbin City Commission unanimously approved plans Tuesday for the Cumberland Run race track project recommended by the planning and zoning committee.
The Cumberland Run race track is the Corbin portion of a two-part facility in Whitely County.
When first proposed almost a decade, the track was originally designed for quarter horse races, but the design was changed in 2020 to accommodate standard bred racing (trotters).
It was because of the design change that the plans were brought before the city commission again.
Rich Newton from Vision Engineering, which is the engineering architectural firm who worked on the designs of Cumberland Run, said with the new plan, Buchanan Road will be moved north. It was enough of a change that they felt it prudent to bring the plans back to the commission for another review.
The Cumberland Run race track will be located at Allison Boulevard off the Corbin Bypass. Dirt began moving at the location in mid-November.
“It is finally happening,” said Bruce Carpenter, the director of Southern Kentucky Economic Development. “I have always maintained that it was going to happen.”
Carpenter said despite unforeseeable delays, progress is being made on the project.
So much progress has been made in fact, the Carpenter announced the official groundbreaking will take place at noon on Jan. 31 at the Cumberland Run facility.
“It is exciting,” said Carpenter. “I have always maintained that we would have this project and it would continue moving forward, and you can see they are moving dirt now.”
The second portion of the joint project between Keeneland and Kentucky Downs is the Cumberland Mint facility in Williamsburg which will house a historic gaming facility.
In other business, the Corbin City Commission unanimously approved:
- A tax refund to Harvey or Donna Jones in the amount of $258 because they were eligible for the homestead exemption.
- A garbage refund to Riyan Inc in the amount of $186 for a dumpster that was never placed.
- A resolution recognizing and celebrating Kentucky Humanities for 50 years of service to the Commonwealth of Kentucky and Whitley, Knox and Laurel County.
- Change of employment status for Melissa Partin (Code Enforcement), Elijah Knuckles (Public Works), Rick Miracle (Public Works), Eugene Roak (Public Works), and Kyle Garrison (Recreation) from seasonal to full time employees.
- A request from Brandon Monhollen to make an alley a city street named Jeannie Lane.
- The reappointment of Henry Heaberlin to the airport board.
- The reappointment of Denny Jones to the code enforcement board.
- Authorization of Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams to advertise for police exam.
Commissioners Seth Reeves, Allison Moore, Trent Knuckles and Brandon Shepherd were in attendance. Moore served as the Mayor Pro Tem.
