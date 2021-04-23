A Corbin man was arrested Sunday evening after police received a report of a man pulling a gun on someone.
Corbin Police arrived at the scene where they spoke to the victim. He told police that a man in a blue shirt with tear drop tattoos had been pulling on the door handle of his car.
When the victim, who was across the street visiting friends, approached the man, he allegedly became hostile. The man, William Ellis, 30, reportedly began to yell at the victim and told him to “get the f**k out of the parking lot.” The victim stated that after he got in his car to leave, Ellis pulled a gun on him and told him he’d killed people before.
Another witness reported that she saw Ellis grab the gun and went to get her husband. Ellis reportedly then came toward the witnesses who told him they would call the cops. Ellis threatened the witnesses if they did call the police according to his arrest citation.
The witnesses told police Ellis had gone to a nearby apartment.
An officer spotted Ellis coming out of the apartment as he look at the officer and victims. When Ellis saw the officer walking his direction, he reportedly ran back into the apartment. A woman answered the door when police knocked. When asked if anyone else was there, she stated her son was.
Ellis came to the door, matching the description provided by the victim and witnesses. He claimed he had gone down to ask the victim about his mom’s tires being stole and denied pulling a gun on anyone. He did admit to having a gun in the residence that was later found by police. Ellis was noted in the citation as having bloodshot eyes and smelling of alcohol.
Ellis was arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center. He was charged with fleeing police in the second degree, alcohol intoxication in a public place, third degree terroristic threatening, second degree wanton endangerment. He plead guilty during his arraignment on April 19 and was given 360 days in jail with 346 conditional days and 14 to serve currently.
