Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Corbin man Monday on a warrant charging him with stabbing his father and scratching a deputy during a fight on Feb. 23.
Joshua Barrett, 32, is facing charges of first-degree assault – domestic violence, third-degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, theft by unlawful taking– shoplifting, third-degree criminal mischief and menacing. Deputy Sam Mullins secured the warrant last Thursday.
According to the warrant, Barrett, allegedly stabbed Keith Barrett, of Barbourville, six to seven times, which resulted in Keith Barrett being taking to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
Sheriff Mike Smith said the incident took place on Sierra Lane in Barbourville.
While deputies were en route, Joshua Barrett reported fled the scene and went into a convenience store on U.S. 25E in Gray.
Joshua Barrett allegedly fought with Mullins and Deputy Bobby Jones as they attempted to arrest him outside the convenience store, leaving scratch marks on Jones’ arms. Once in custody, the warrant alleges that Joshua Barrett continued to fight with deputies until they were able to secure him in the cruiser. Once inside, Joshua Barrett spit in the cruiser and kicked on the doors and windows.
According to the warrant, the menacing charge stemmed from when Barrett, “Ran out into the middle of U.S. 25E screaming for help and yelling that the officers were not real officers and that officers were trying to kill him.”
Smith said that deputies determined that Joshua Barrett posed a danger to himself or others and he was involuntarily hospitalized at ARH Hazard for 72 hours.
Upon his release from ARH on Monday, Barrett was returned to Barbourville where he was served with the warrant and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
