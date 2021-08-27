Corbin Police responded to a reported theft from a local eatery last Thursday morning.
Management from McDonald’s on Master Street identified Richard Nabors, 51, as the person responsible for taking a pressure washer from the restaurant at around 7:30 a.m. Employees reported that they had witnessed Nabors coming from a strip mall in the Laurel County part of Corbin and pushing the pressure washer in that direction.
Officer James Miller proceeded to a pawn shop in the area where workers confirmed a man matching Nabors’ description had just dropped of a pressure washer and had gone back to get the hose. Miller found Nabors walking on Hwy 1629 toward Commonwealth Avenue. Nabors reportedly admitted to the theft and was placed under arrest. The washer was valued at $320 and was returned to McDonald’s
Nabors remains lodged in the Knox County Detention Center charged with theft over $500. He is also charged with nonpayment of fees, owing $393 after being arrested for stealing from Belk in February. Nabors was also arrested in July for stealing from Speedway in Corbin. He was charged with a felony and arraigned on Monday. In a note for his coming preliminary hearing set for August 31, it is said that the case is “likely not a felony.”
