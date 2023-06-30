On June 27, a Corbin police officer responded to a report of a hit and run on the Corbin Bypass by the entrance to TCA.
The victim reported that she was inside the construction zone and was making a left turn when the perpetrator, Jack Engle, 43 came around her from behind and hit the front driver’s side of her vehicle.
Engle then continued up the bypass, fleeing from the scene.
The officer located Engles vehicle at CTA where he is employed and found the vehicle’s damage to be consistent with the wreck that had occurred.
A witness from the wreck reported to the officer that the vehicle was the same from the hit and run earlier.
Upon making contact with Engle, he reported to the officer that he had a twelve inch speaker going in his vehicle at the time and did not realize he hit anyone.
Engle was arrested and transported to the Knox County Detention Center on charges of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance and failure to maintain required insurance.
