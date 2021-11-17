A Corbin man, wanted after his indictment in August, was arrested last Tuesday for stealing from two Corbin stores.
Norman Turner, 33, was indicted in August for a July 25 burglary on Engineer Street in Corbin. Video provided by the home owner reportedly showed Turner enter a detached garage. His arrest citation from that incident states that he stole a weed-eater and a guitar. Turner was identified later that day based on the video and a neck tattoo; his citation notes that he admitted it was him. The guitar was returned to its owner, but the weed-eater was not recovered at that time.
Turner was arrested that same day and remained in the Knox County Detention Center until August 10 when he was released on a personal recognizance bond. On August 27, Turner was indicted by the Knox County grand jury as a first-degree persistent felony offender and for third degree burglary. A warrant for his arrest was issued.
On November 9, Turner was reportedly observed by employees at Belk in Corbin putting merchandise into a backpack at around 5 p.m. He had already fled the scene when police arrived, but was found less than three hours later at the Corbin Dollar Tree in the same shopping center.
Turner was detained as Corbin Police conducted their investigation. He attempted to run from the officers, leading to the deployment of a taser to subdue him. Turner was arrested and charged with theft and second-degree fleeing police. He was also served the warrant for his indictment. $195 worth of merchandise was returned to Belk.
Turner remains held as of press time on a combined $7,500 bond plus home incarceration. His next court date is December 14.
