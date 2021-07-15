A Corbin man is charged with second degree stalking and harassment, allegedly committing the offenses over the course of nearly one year.
Christopher Collins, 21, was arrested on a warrant last Saturday by Knox Sheriff’s Deputies. The warrant states that from May of last year through June of this year, Collins continually followed, texted, and called the victim and their family “attempting to cause fear.” Collins allegedly sent photos of cars in the victim’s driveway on numerous occasions asking who was there.
Collins remains lodged in the Knox County Detention Center as of press time on a $2,500 bond plus home incarceration, he is also to have no contact with the victim. He plead not guilty during his arraignment Monday and was set for a pretrial conference on August 10.
