A Whitley County man is in custody after an investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department into an August theft.
The theft occurred on August 26 at Living Waters Church in Gray. It was reported that copper plumbing had been taken from the church. Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Carl Frith lead the investigation and identified Clarence Gilbert, 43, as a suspect.
At around 2 a.m. on Monday, Deputy Jesse Smith was on patrol when he spotted Gilbert walking along US 25 E at Cross Road Market. Gilbert was arrested without incident and charged with first degree criminal mischief, third degree criminal trespassing, and giving an officer false information. Gilbert was also wanted on warrants for violating his parole and failing to pay fines for a previous criminal trespassing charge.
As of press time, Gilbert remains in the Knox County Detention Center.
