A Whitley County man was arrested twice in as many days after refusing to leave a Corbin residence.
Brandon Allen, 32, was told by law enforcement not to return to a Beatty Avenue residence at around 1:15 p.m. last Thursday. Police were called back to the residence that day at roughly 5:20 p.m. where Allen was found and arrested on a third degree criminal trespassing charge. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center where he was released within an hour.
Just after noon the next day, Corbin Police were again called to the residence. Allen was found in a car belonging to the property owner. He was noted in his arrest citation as having slurred speech and was unable to form complete sentences. The property owner showed officers the back door of the home that Allen had damaged while trying to kick it in. It was also noted that there were small children in the residence.
Allen was arrested again and charged with second degree criminal trespassing, second degree disorderly conduct, third degree criminal mischief, and public intoxication. Allen would spend roughly six hours in jail this time before being released, he was scheduled for arraignment on June 3.
Allen plead guilty to third degree trespassing and public intoxication in November 2018 for refusing to leave the same residence. The owner said at the time that Allen could not be at the residence as long as he was on drugs.
