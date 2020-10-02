A Corbin man who’d been arrested on September 17 found himself in court for the second time in as many weeks after he attacked another inmate. The man had previously plead not guilty on September 21 and was given a $1,000 bond with a November 17 court date.
Kenneth Forrester was arrested for public intoxication and second-degree disorderly conduct on Bryant Street in Corbin. Police responded to a domestic call and upon arrival found standing in the street arguing and fighting with neighbors. Witnesses stated Forrester had been arguing with his wife and that a male juvenile intervened fearing for her safety. Police noted that he had glossy eyes and was talking very fast; Forrester later admitted to using methamphetamine and was arrested without incident.
At around 4:30 p.m. on September 25, Forrester attacked another inmate after waiting for the victim to lay down. He punched and kicked the victim in the face and ribs, causing injuries that required x-rays.
Forrester appeared again before the Knox District Court on Monday. He pleaded guilty to fourth degree assault and was sentenced to 360 days with 90 to be served and the remainder discharged for 24 months. He is still set for another appearance on November 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.