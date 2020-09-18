A Corbin man was arrested last Friday night after Barbourville Police witnessed him swerving on US 25E.
Denny Dixon, 24, was observed swerving along the highway by Officer Karl Middleton as he drove from Messer’s Market to the Minit Mart, also called Barbourville Shell. Dixon also failed to use a signal wen turning into the gas station per his arrest report.
During the stop Dixon appeared agitated, he was slow to respond and had slurred speech. He also is reported to have had bloodshot eyes. Dixon showed all signs of impairment during field sobriety tests.
Dixon was asked multiple times if there were needles in the car to which he replied “no.” A loaded, uncapped needle was subsequently found between the driver’s seat and driver-side door.
Social services were called to tend to a 10-year-old male passenger who was in the car. Dixon was taken to Barbourville ARH where he was read implied consent. He refused to speak with a lawyer and submitted to a blood test before being lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. He is being held on a $2,500 bond.
Dixon faces to charges of second degree wanton endangerment, including one of a police officer. He is also charged with driving under the influence, having one headlight, failure to produce an insurance card, careless driving, failure to wear seatbelts, failure to signal, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
