Corbin Police responded to a reported domestic situation at around 10:15 p.m. Sunday night.
When officers arrived they observed 34-year-old Aaron Ledington through the window of the residence and could hear him yelling at the victim. His arrest citation states that officers could see Ledington making “aggressive hand movements” while arguing with the victim.
According to the citation, Ledington reportedly began throwing and breaking items around the home and pulled the victim by the hair after a verbal argument escalated. He was arrested and charged with fourth degree assault.
Ledington remains held at the Knox County Detention Center on a $1,500 bond as of press time. He was arraigned on Monday.
