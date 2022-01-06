A Knox County man could face up to ten years in prison if convicted for assault following his arrest last Wednesday.
Corbin Police received a call shortly after 1 p.m. stating that the victim had been assaulted by her 31-year-old son. When officers arrived at the residence, they observed multiple cuts and bruises inflicted on the victim.
William Ellis was arrested and charged with second degree assault, a Class C felony that carries a penalty of five to 10 years in prison if found guilty. Ellis was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he remains held on a $25,000 bond as of press time.
Ellis spent 14 days in jail last April for an incident in which he pulled a gun and made threats in a Corbin parking lot. He plead guilty to second degree wanton endangerment, fleeing police in the second degree, third degree terroristic threatening, and alcohol intoxication in a public place. He was given 360 days in jail but 346 were conditional.
