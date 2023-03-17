A Corbin man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, following an incident early Friday, March 17.
A Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a residence on Ky. 1629 in Corbin to a call of a man lying on a porch and asking for help. Upon arrival, the victim advised the deputy that he had been attacked by David Caldwell. Caldwell allegedly hit the victim with a hammer or an instrument of some sort, leaving a large cut on the victim’s face and back.
