A Corbin man was arrested shortly before 3 p.m. on June 24 after being clocked speeding by law enforcement.
Kentucky State Trooper Sammy Faris was on patrol when he pinged a white Lexus traveling 106 mph in a 55 mph zone using his radar. According to the citation from the incident, when Faris activated his lights the suspect vehicle “accelerated while continuing to weave in and out of traffic without a turn signal in a reckless manner.”
The Lexus stopped at a garage where the driver, 31-year-old Daniel Reeder, later stated was his workplace. Reeder reportedly exited his vehicle quickly and moved toward the Trooper in an “aggressive” manner while yelling. His citation notes him as saying there was no reason to stop him and that he maintained an aggressive stance as Faris attempted to explain.
When Faris informed Reeder that he was under arrest, Reeder reportedly became combative and at one point punched Faris in the head. Reeder continued to fight with the Trooper until Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Dunaway arrived and provided assistance. After he was cuffed, Reeder continued to scream and resist. He was taken to Barbourville ARH where law enforcement and nursing staff advised him to stop swearing in front of children that were present.
Implied consent was read to Reeder at the hospital and a blood sample was drawn. His citation states that Reeder admitted to using Delta 8, a legal product that has intoxicating affects similar to marijuana. He was later taken to the Knox County Detention Center and released on bond on June 27 after his arraignment. Reeder is charged with speeding, reckless driving, failure to signal, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, first-degree disorderly conduct, and menacing.
