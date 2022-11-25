A 56-year-old Corbin man, who is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old, allegedly said that “him and juvenile are boyfriend/girlfriend and that he wants to marry her,” according to his arrest warrant.
On Nov. 15, Kentucky State Police arrested Jerry W. Dunn off American Greeting Card Road charging him with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, according to court records.
Dunn was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $100,000 cash bond. If he is released from custody, Dunn is ordered to be on home incarceration and to have no contact with the victim, according to court records and the detention center’s website.
KSP Detective Jake Wilson out of Post 10 in Harlan obtained the arrest warrant in Knox District Court.
The juvenile told police that she had snuck out of her house several times over the past several weeks to meet Dunn, and that Dunn had bought her two cell phones for her to communicate with him. In addition, he bought her approximately 20 vapes, cash and food, according to the arrest warrant.
The juvenile alleged to police that Dunn forcibly had sex with her in his vehicle on Nov. 11, and she was able to get away and run home, Wilson wrote in the warrant.
“The juvenile stated on multiple other occasions that Dunn touched her private areas with his hand and performed oral sex on her at least three times. The juvenile stated this happened from the age range of 7 – 14,” according to the warrant.
The arrest citation lists the victim’s relationship to Dunn as a “stranger.”
