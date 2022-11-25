Jerry Dunn

A 56-year-old Corbin man, who is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old, allegedly said that “him and juvenile are boyfriend/girlfriend and that he wants to marry her,” according to his arrest warrant.

On Nov. 15, Kentucky State Police arrested Jerry W. Dunn off American Greeting Card Road charging him with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, according to court records.

