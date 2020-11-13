A Corbin man with a Knox County warrant became combative with police during a traffic stop on Sunday.
Clint Jackson, 28, was found to have an arrest warrant during a traffic stop around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday. He was ordered out of the car by Corbin Police but attempted to pull away from the officers.
Jackson was wrestled to the ground where a struggle commenced. Police were forced to use empty hand strikes to subdue him into compliance. During the scuffle, one of the officer’s body cameras was damaged.
Jackson was finally arrested and given additional charges of resisting arrest and second-degree criminal mischief in addition to his failure to appear. He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center where he remains in custody on a $2,000 bond.
