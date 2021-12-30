A Whitley County man was arrested Sunday evening when Corbin Police executed an arrest warrant.
Corey Bunch, 25, was arrested on a charge of first-degree unlawful access to a computer - a Class-C felony. The warrant alleges that on August 15, Bunch used the victim’s phone to transfer $4,200 from the victim’s PayPal account to a Visa card. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center and released the next day after posting a $2,500 bond.
Bunch spent time in jail earlier this year after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting and strangling the same victim. He was charged with fourth degree assault and second-degree strangulation. The arrest citation from that incident states that the victim had a bruise and laceration on their head and hand marks on their neck. Blood from the head wound was reportedly found on the curtains. Bunch was released after 60 days without an indictment from the Whitley County Grand Jury.
Bunch is currently serving pre-trial diversion for a 2019 felony case until 2024. In that case his three-year sentence was diverted for five years after entering into a guilty plea. He was charged with first degree wanton endangerment, first degree disorderly conduct, and alcohol intoxication in a public place after he pulled the emergency brake while riding in a car. The vehicle crashed into a fence on I-75 after skidding over 100 feet.
As of press time, public records do not indicate when Bunch will appear in court. If convicted of a Class-C felony he could face five to 10 years in prison.
