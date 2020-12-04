A Corbin man arrested in October has been indicted on four counts after he allegedly kidnapped and abused a woman over the course of three days.
Roy Garland, 38, has been indicted on first degree unlawful imprisonment, second degree assault, third degree terroristic threatening, and as a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Garland was arrested on October 26 after Corbin Police executed a complaint warrant, days after his victim escaped his home and ran to a nearby shopping center for help. The victim was taken to Baptist Health Corbin for care; she was found with a burn mark on her leg and bruises on her shoulders, back, and sides.
Garland barricaded the victim in his home from October 18 until her escape on October 21 after accusing her of having sexual relations with his stepfather. During that time, he reportedly threatened to kill the victim and stated he would “beat the truth out of her.”
Garland remains lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. His next court date is set for January 22 in Knox Circuit Court.
