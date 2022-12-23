A Knox County grand jury has indicted a Corbin man on multiple sexual-related charges involving a minor.
Jerry Dunn, 56, was named in a five-count indictment Wednesday for charges that allegedly occurred on several occasions between October and November of this year. The indictment charges Dunn with third-degree rape and three counts of third-degree sodomy.
According to the indictment, Dunn’s victim would have been 14 years old at the time the alleged incidents occurred.
Dunn was arrested Nov. 15 following an investigation by Kentucky State Police into a complaint made by the alleged victim. According to an arrest warrant, the victim told police that she had snuck out of her house several times over the past several weeks to meet Dunn and that Dunn had bought her two cell phones for her to communicate with him. He also allegedly bought her vapes, food and provided her with cash.
The warrant stated that the victim alleged to police that Dunn forcibly had sex with her in his vehicle on Nov. 11, and she was able to get away and run home.
Following his arrest, Dunn allegedly told police that he and the victim are “boyfriend/girlfriend and that he wants to marry her,” according to the warrant.
Dunn was initially charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
Dunn currently remains jailed in the Knox County Detention Center.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury; it is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.
