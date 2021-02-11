A Corbin man is unlikely to become a professional go-kart racer following a Saturday arrest.
Kentucky State Trooper Sidney Wagner was travelling in Corbin when he was nearly struck by a go-kart while puling onto Moore Hill Avenue. Wagner noted that the kart’s driver was using his foot to stop because the kart had no brakes.
The driver, 34-year-old Steven Lawson, was not wearing a seat belt; nor was his passenger. Lawson was described as having a “strong odor of alcohol,” and having “visible IV marks,” on him. He also failed to produce a license when asked and was unable to perform during a field sobriety test.
Three unopened cans of beer were found sitting beside Lawson, who admitted to drinking prior to driving. He also stated he had taken Suboxone and “everything else.” A used syringe was located in his pocket.
Lawson was taken to Barbourville ARH where he was read implied consent and later taken to the Knox County Detention Center. He previously has been convicted of three DUI’s, with the charge for this incident being a felony. Lawson was also charged with reckless driving, improper equipment, defective brakes, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seatbelts, registration requirement violations, failure to maintain insurance, and driving on a DUI suspended license.
