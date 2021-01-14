A Corbin man has found himself in more trouble following an arrest for illegal possession of a handgun by a convicted felon on Saturday.
Willard Powers, 55, was arrested late Saturday night by the Kentucky State Police as they searched for a subject connected to multiple thefts in the Corbin/Woodbine area. Powers is the ex-husband of the suspect, prompting the police visit. When police entered the home, they noticed a .22 pistol in plain view and a hypodermic needle. Inside the home was a safe that Powers would not allow police to open. He was placed under arrest and Mirandized, admitting the safe contained meth and another firearm.
The next day police obtained a warrant and searched the safe. Inside they found three handguns, one of which had the serial number removed. The safe also contained individual baggies of a white substance believed to be methamphetamine, digital scales, and $2,900 in cash.
Powers is charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree in an amount over two grams, defacing a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is held on a $5,000 bond.
