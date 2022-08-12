A Knox County man was arrested early Tuesday morning after Corbin Police responded to a call of an active break in.
Officer William Stewart and Jarrett Carr responded to the call on KY 3041 just before 1:00 a.m. on August 9. When they arrived, the officers reportedly saw a male subject in the front yard with what appeared to be a rifle. When police exited their cruisers, the man threw the weapon into nearby bushes and ran, attempting to enter the home. The suspect, 44-year-old Denver Baker, allegedly refused to follow commands and was only arrested after a scuffle.
