Skeletal remains discovered in northwest Ohio in 2016 have been positively identified as those of a Corbin man.
The Mercer County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that the remains are those of Ryan R. Zimmerman, 22, who lived in Corbin, but had moved to Columbus, Ohio in August 2015.
According to officials with the sheriff’s office, Zimmerman had moved to Columbus in August 2015 to meet some friends he had met on the Internet.
Though he had spoken with family members from time to time after moving, according to the sheriff’s office, they had last spoken with Ryan on Sept. 27, 2015.
On Nov. 17, 2015, Ryan’s father reported receiving a letter that his vehicle, which Ryan was driving, had been impounded.
When he was unable to get in touch with his son, Ryan’s father reported him missing.
The remains were discovered off of U.S. 127 near Coldwater Creek on the Ohio/Indiana boarder by someone walking their dogs.
“A two–day search of the area resulted in more skeletal remains being found,” officials with the sheriff’s office stated.
An autopsy determined that the remains were that of a male, 25 to 35 years of age, with a height of 5’7” to 6”1’.
The remains had been left in the elements approximately three to four months.
“Evidence showed that the victim was dismembered and a complete skeleton was not recovered,” officials with the sheriff’s office stated.
In a press conference Tuesday, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said the head was cut off of the body. Authorities failed to recover the skull, lower arms or legs.
“There are apparent cut marks indicating some of these lower extremities were sawed off as well,” Grey said during the press conference attended by The Mercer County (Ohio) Outlook.
A full DNA profile was obtained, but it did not match DNA information in the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System or the National Missing and Unidentified Person System.
While Mercer County Sheriff’s detectives continued to work any leads.
In January, an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation analyst was able to connect the remains with the Columbus missing persons case involving Zimmerman.
Using DNA provided by Ryan’s parents, BCI was able to positively identify the remains as Zimmerman.
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information concerning Zimmerman while he was in Columbus, or may have been in Mercer County is asked to contact the sheriff office at (419) 586–1450, or the tip line at (419) 567–8477.
(Editor’s note: The Mercer County Ohio Outlook contributed to this story.)
