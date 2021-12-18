Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies were conducting an investigation at a residence in Corbin early Sunday morning when a man pulled up in a truck spinning its tires and blowing the truck’s horn.
When deputies made contact with 32-year-old Christopher White, they could reportedly smell a strong alcoholic odor. White’s arrest citation states that he told the deputies he had drank a few beers. He was described as being unable to follow simple instructions, leading Deputy Jesse Smith to end field sobriety tests due to being in the roadway.
White reportedly attempted to jerk away from Smith while being placed in handcuffs and began to scream. He resisted being placed in the back of the cruiser and continued to curse at the deputy. White reportedly told Smith that he would find him on the street when he got out of jail and punch him in the nose.
White was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, first degree disorderly conduct, careless driving, and improper start from a parked position. He was released later Sunday afternoon on a $1,000 bond. He was arraigned on Monday where he pleaded not guilty. He is set for a pretrial conference on February 8.
