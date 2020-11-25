Two Corbin residents were arrested early Friday morning after police received a call that a male and female were loading up a building in someone’s yard.
Heather Morgan, 42, and Kenneth Owens, 48, were picked up by McCreary County deputies on Cumberland Falls Road at 4 a.m. The caller told police that they knew the couple did not live at the property or own the building.
When police arrived, they found the building loaded onto a trailer and much of its contents scattered in the yard. Some of the belongings from the building had been loaded into the suspect’s truck. Deputies were able to determine neither individual owned the building and placed them under arrest.
Both offenders were transported to the Knox County Detention Center with charges of theft by unlawful taking, over $500 but under $10,000 and second-degree criminal mischief. Owens was also charged on a bench warrant for a failure to appear charge from Whitley County. Morgan would be released at 5:00 p.m. the same day while Owens would get out the next morning after paying $200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.