A Clay County man wanted on a Knox County bench warrant faces fresh drug charges following his arrest early Monday.
Shane Roark, 38, was wanted on a bench warrant after he failed to appear for a December 2021 court date. He was arrested on November 29, 2021 after he was witnessed running a stop sign on Hamlin Avenue in Corbin. Roark’s vehicle registration was also found to have expired in 2018. During the stop, two hypodermic needles were discovered.
Just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Corbin Police Officer William Stewart conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no tail lights. According to the arrest citation from the incident, Stewart noticed one of the passengers moving around a lot in the backseat. He asked the man for his name after none of the occupants could provide an ID, with the man identifying himself as Shane McCormick.
Stewart pulled up a picture of Shane McCormick and found the image did not match the imposter. Stewart asked again and warned the man that giving false information was a crime. The man reportedly said that it was him but that he had gained weight. Stewart asked the man, later revealed to be Roark, to step out and placed him under arrest.
The citation notes that Roark kept lowering his hands to the front of his pants to hide or retrieve something. He reportedly refused multiple commands to stop moving and Stewart began to search the area he was reaching for. At one point, Roark reportedly started yelling that Stewart was touching his genitals. While searching Roark, Stewart found a hypodermic needle. Also recovered were two baggies of suspected meth and more empty baggies. Roark reportedly continued to scream and hit the inside cage of the cruiser following his arrest.
Roark was charged with giving an officer false information, second-degree disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree. He was also served the bench warrant for the 2021 case. As of press time, he remains held on a $10,000 bond and is set for a preliminary hearing on February 15.
