A former Corbin Utilities employee with 27 years of service to the company is suing the utilities commission and its members for wrongful termination and violation of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act.
Melissa Finley, who served as office manager and bookkeeper, filed the lawsuit in Whitley Circuit Court, claiming she was fired from her job after she reported illegal and/or wrongful business practices on the part of CUC Board Chair Terry Joe Martin.
Specifically, Finley claims in multiple instances she witnessed Martin order employees, or received orders from Martin to restore utility service to a delinquent customer.
That was in spite of requirements that customers whose service has been disconnected pay the full past-due amount, along with the disconnection/reconnection fee before service is restored.
“The illegal and unfair practices demanded by Mr. Martin had the effect of permitting certain customers the benefit of city-provided utilities at free and/or reduced rat, to the financial detriment of the CUC, and the tax paying citizens of Corbin and Whitley County as a whole,” Finley stated.
Finley stated in the lawsuit that in her 27 years at CUC she had never received any type of warning, reprimand, or disciplinary measure prior to being terminated.
She noted that she was terminated in May soon after one particular customer’s service was restored.
“This particular CUC customer had a history of disconnection for nonpayment, and on multiple occasions left rude messages for Ms. Finley,” the lawsuit states. “More than once this customer’s utility service had been demanded restored, despite nonpayment, by Mr. Martin.”
Finley claimed that she reported the incidents of improper reconnects on Martin’s orders, to CUC Director Ron Herd.
In addition, Finley claims that the other CUC board members, Wendal Mitchell and Mark Daniel, who are named as co-defendants along with Martin, knew of Martin’s actions.
Martin declined to comment, explaining as a CUC board member he was prohibited from commenting on pending litigation.
Herd also declined to comment, saying he too could not comment on pending litigation.
Finley is seeking back pay and front pay, punitive damages, attorneys’ fees, court costs and damages, “for the humiliation embarrassment, personal indignity, apprehension about her future, emotion distress and/or mental anguish that the defendants caused.”
