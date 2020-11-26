A Corbin woman found herself back in the Knox County Detention Center just two days after her initial arrest and release. The woman was originally let out with no bond payment but now faces a $25,000 cost to get back out.
Candice Siler, 39, was first arrested around 3:30 p.m. on Friday by Corbin Police. Officers responded to a call from Blue Bell Boutique regarding a female subject that had stolen several items and fled on foot. Siler was pursued by another woman from the store who chased her to a dumpster around Big Lots. Some of the merchandise was recovered but other items were thrown in the dumpster and Siler fled toward Wendy’s.
Police caught up to Siler and apprehended her. She was positively identified as the suspect by two witnesses and taken to the Knox County Detention Center. The merchandise in the dumpster was recovered by an officer; the value of the stolen goods was reported as $1,022.59. Siler would be charged with theft by unlawful taking, more than $500 but less than $10,000. She was released less than five hours after her booking.
Siler would not remain free for long. Around 6 a.m. on Sunday the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received a call stating a female subject had broken a window at a home and was refusing to leave. The property owner stated that Siler did not live at the residence and that there had been issues with her trespassing there before. Siler claimed the property’s renter gave her permission to be there but was unable to identify the renter and did not know how to get in touch with them.
Siler was arrested and charged with second degree burglary. She remains in custody at the Knox County Detention Center and will appear in court on December 1.
