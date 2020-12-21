The justice system can be a small world, and a Corbin woman learned just how small on Monday as she came before the judge whom she had told the law enforcement officers that arrested her, that she was related.
Ashley Gray, 33, was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly hitting her mother in the head and punching out the window in the front door of a residence on Standard Ave.
According to the complaint Knox County Sheriff’s deputies and Kentucky State Police responded to a domestic complaint at a residence on Standard Ave.
Deputy Bobby Jones, Jr. stated that Gray had assault her mother and boyfriend, and was allegedly under the influence.
As Trooper Sydney Wager was speaking with Gray, Jones stated that she stepped up in Wagner’s face and told him that she was a cousin of Knox District Court Judge Wendel “Skip” Hammons and would use that connection to have all of the police officers fired.
Gray was charged with fourth-degree assault, alcohol intoxication in a public place, menacing and endangering the welfare of a minor and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
When she stepped in front of the video camera for arraignment in Knox District Court Monday morning, it was Hammons who was presiding.
According to Hammons’ clerk, the judge laughed about case, noting if she was a cousin, he didn’t know they were related.
Gray reportedly apologized to Hammons at the arraignment.
Gray pleaded not guilty to the charges.
She is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 19.
She has been released on a $2,500 cash bond, post 10 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.