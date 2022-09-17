by Mark White, Corbin News Journal
A Corbin woman is facing dozens of forgery and theft charges after being arrested by Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies Friday morning, according to a Laurel County Sheriff’s Department release.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
by Mark White, Corbin News Journal
A Corbin woman is facing dozens of forgery and theft charges after being arrested by Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies Friday morning, according to a Laurel County Sheriff’s Department release.
Wanda L. Evans, 57, of Timber Ridge Road, was arrested about 11:15 a.m. in Knox County in connection with a Laurel County Sheriff’s Department investigation, and was then transported to London.
She was charged with 67 counts of first-degree forgery, and 42 counts of theft by unlawful taking over $500 but less than $1,000 in connection with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department case, according to the release.
In addition, Detective Robert Reed obtained a complaint warrant charging her with four counts of theft by unlawful taking $1,000 or more but less than $10,000, and six counts of theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but less than $1,000.
Evans was booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center at 12:24 p.m. Friday and was released from jail at 3:14 p.m., according to the jail’s website, which noted she had a $5,000 cash bond in one case.
Reed, who is the case officer, is continuing the investigation.
He was assisted by Laurel County Sheriff’s Shift Sgt. Brett Reeves and Deputy Zach Allen, and Knox County Sheriff’s deputies Sam Mullins and Carl Bolton.
GM/Publisher - The Mountain Advocate
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.