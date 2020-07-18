A Corbin woman was arrested Friday, July 10 after allegedly assaulting her ex-husband. The man stated he let the woman into his home after she claimed she had nowhere to live.
Susan Williams, 64, was charged with fourth degree assault after she reportedly punched Clayborne Williams in the side of his head and scratched his arm. Mr. Williams stated Ms. Williams “had been drinking all day” and began to argue with him before the assault. Ms. Williams is also said to have begun throwing things inside Mr. Williams’ residence.
When police made contact with Ms. Williams, she was reported to be under the influence of alcohol, slurring her speech and giving off a strong odor. Williams had bloodshot eyes and stated she had taken two shots.
Williams later told police the victim was a liar and that “she had done nothing wrong.” She reportedly stated that Mr. Williams “had it coming,” and that she would “get her revenge.” She was transported to the Knox County Detention Center where she remains on a $2500 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.