The Knox County Fiscal Court held its regular meeting on April 27 and an Emergency Meeting on May 2 to take care of an overlooked item. A budget resolution was also approved for the road aid agreement between the Transportation Cabinet and the county.
The regular meeting began with a report from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on upcoming road projects. The coming work covers mostly resurfacing projects across the county. The total spending on the projects amounts to over $700,000.
The next report heard was the current annual report from the Knox County Soil Conservation Board. The board approves cost-shares for farmers in Knox County and has approved roughly $100,000 this year for projects like fencing, bee keeping, water, fertilizer, and more. The board also offers rental equipment. The court moved to approve the report upon conclusion.
A second reading of a budget amendment was heard and approved followed by the approval of new hires at the Knox County Detention Center. A new hire and an interdepartmental transfer at the Knox County Road Department were also approved. A request to close a portion of Emma Lane, CR-1669, was heard. A public hearing was scheduled for May 25. The closing would move the end of the road back.
The court approved a poll vote for a budget amendment to the County Clerk’s 2021 budget of $1,625,456. A Search and Rescue Affiliation Agreement was approved with the Knox County S.O.R.T Team. The agreement allows the S.O.R.T Team to access needed funds, allowing the volunteer team to operate. The court also approved procurement policy for purchases made with American Rescue Plan funds.
Cloyce Hinkle was appointed to another three-year term as a board member of the Artemus Fire Protection Taxing District. Quarterly reports from the County Treasurer and Clerk were approved. The Clerk’s 2022 motor vehicle and boat bills were also approved at $5,213.10.
Four roads were accepted into the Knox County Road System: Sierra Lane, Cheyenne Hollow, Malibu Hill Road, and Citgo Lane. The court approved $1,000 payments to the Barbourville and Corbin Senior Citizens Centers. The court also approved various actions as presented.
On Monday the court reconvened to tend to matters mistakenly left off the regular meeting’s agenda. The emergency meeting was called due to the state requiring the measures be dealt with by that afternoon. The items concerned pay-rates for the offices of Magistrate, County Attorney, and Coroner over the next four years. County Magistrates pay remained at a base of $25,862 and the County Attorney’s pay stayed at $18,739. The Coroner’s salary rose to $35,000; it had stayed at $23,800 for 16 years. The new rate will take effect next year.
