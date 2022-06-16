The Barbourville City Council met on Monday June, 13 after having to call off its regularly scheduled meeting the previous Thursday.
Mayor David Thompson conducted a second reading of an ordinance adopting the City’s budget for the next fiscal year. The June 30, 2023 budget comes in at $5,474,473. $1,618,298 is budgeted for administration, $1,383,488 for the Barbourville Police Department, $1,069,898 for the Barbourville Street Department, and $153,500 for the Barbourville Fire Department. The City’s Recreation Fund is budgeted at $529,289 while the Tourist and Recreation Fund has a budget of $720,000. The ordinance was approved following the reading.
The Council next heard a resolution authorizing the filing of a Kentucky House Bill 1 Grant application. The goal of the grant is to secure $1 million for renovations to City Hall. The Council approved the measure afterward.
Next, the Council voted to refer a zoning change request to the Zoning and Planning Commission. The request was submitted by Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell for the property located at 136 Hickory Farm Road. The property along the Cumberland River is set to become the new Knox County Sports Complex in the future.
The Council approved two individuals for appointments to four board positions. Steve Farmer was named the city’s representative on the Knox County Tax Appeal Board for a three-year term beginning on July 1. Farmer will also represent the city on the Cumberland Valley Ethics Board. Rex Miller was appointed to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission. Miller will also finish an unexpired term on the Board of Adjustments until October 4.
City Attorney Samuel Davies provided the Council with an update on the Parker Mercantile Building. “Things are moving well,” Davies said. The city recently met with a team of engineers who will continue to consult throughout the process of bidding and demolition. The engineers went into the building recently for an inspection after the owners provided a key and gave permission. Davies stated that the city is getting close to advertising bids for contractors and that more trips into the building will be necessary. Engineers will be able to show bidders around the structure prior to making a bid to gain a more accurate assessment. Another trip in will see water in the basement of the structure pumped out so that a more thorough inspection can be done. Davies noted that major goals of the engineering team are to ensure the safety of neighboring buildings and to monitor for environmental issues.
At the end of the meeting, Mayor David Thompson took a moment to congratulate Mountain Advocate publisher Charles Myrick on his upcoming wedding.
