In a regular meeting of the Barbourville City Council last Thursday, issues addressed included surplussing used police department equipment, the purchase of new cruisers and an update on a collapsing building at the corner of Knox and Liberty Streets.
The first item of action was to declare police department property that’s no longer needed. The council approved a motion to allow Chief Winston Tye to sell the surplus property, old police cars, on Govdeals.com or other avenues as he sees fit.
During department reports, Fire Chief Doug Dozier reported five structure fires, four vehicle accidents, a gas leak, a dumpster fire, downed trees and power lines and his department helped with the collapsed building. Code Enforcement Director Corey Moren reported eight property notices, a USDA grant had been received for new police vehicles, a grant is underway for the Street Department, and he is working to secure splash pad funding. Police Chief Winston Tye reported eight non-injury wrecks, five DUI’s, 57 arrests for June, 257 violations over 14 cases. Tye also mentioned the USDA grant brought up by Moren will replace three vehicles (the old vehicles will be surplussed) to keep maintenance costs low. Street Department Director Jason Lake reported daily pickups averaging about 50 tons per month, a new wooden fence at Thompson Park with new trees planted along the fence, and a new water fountain was installed on the walking track at Thompson Park, along with new chairs at the splash pad. The Street Department also assisted Tourism with installing banners and flags around town.
Mayor Thompson reported that concerns with parents and coaches concerning a local ballpark and drainage problems were being addressed, as well as lighting at the park.
Additionally, Thompson addressed the collapsing old Union National Bank / Parker Mercantile building. According to Thompson, “We did what we were told to do by legal representation and the city’s insurance, and the League of Cities. We spoke with the property owner, and we did as we were asked and were told to do. The property (surrounding) is safe for the public, the street is safe for the public. The surrounding buildings are protected to the best of our ability. We’ve worked with surrounding property owners at the same time.”
Thompson mentioned displaced young adult residents from Ryan’s Place, who lived in a neighboring building, have been moved to stay in temporary locations. The Sapling Center remains closed, while KCEOC has moved its Career Center staff back into their building.
A tunnel was erected on Liberty Street adjoining the building housing the Drug Court offices located in Pat Hauser’s law office building, which runs adjacent to the collapsing structure.
City Attorney Samuel Davies addressed a letter drafted to send to the property owners requesting reimbursement for costs the city has incurred securing the structure. “They are responsible under the statute for the costs the city incurred,” said Davies. “The property, we have a lien pursuant to the statute. We have a lien on the property. The letter requests payment in thirty days. The letter requests they prepare an action plan on how they propose to bring their building to code, and to provide us a timeframe in which they want to do that.”
“If they do not make payment, of course the statute’s clear. We have a lien on the property and we can proceed with forcing the lien through a judicial setting,” Davies added.
Thompson said he understands the property owners plan to repair the structure.
“The property owners are taxpayers. I think they will have no problem writing a check because I don’t they would want the taxpayers to foot the bill. That’s just my opinion,” said Thompson.
According to Thompson, the city relied on two engineers to ensure the building is stable. Concerns were addressed regarding Daniel Boone Festival week and the flux of foot traffic around the building. “We may change a few things around” said Thompson, referring to the barricades currently surrounding the property.
