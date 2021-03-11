Barbourville City Councilman and local pharmacist Calvin Manis entered into a guilty plea on Friday, March 5 in United States District Court in London.
Manis was indicted on 16 counts in July 2020. He pleaded guilty to count one, stating that between December 2015 and August 2019 he knowingly and intentionally distributed schedule-two controlled substance outside the scope of professional practice and without legitimate medical purpose.
Schedule-two controlled substances include opioids like oxycodone and oxymorphone. Between 2016 and 2019 there were 36 non-fatal overdoses from opioids in Knox County and more than 30 deaths in that same time period. A 2017 study from the Department of Health and Human Services stated that “opioid and polysubstance misuse often translate into injection drug use and, in turn, high rates of blood borne diseases such as Hepatitis C and HIV, which have increased the region’s social and economic burdens.” There were over 50 overdose deaths from “any drug” over the 2016-2019 span.
In a docket entry from the re-arraignment hearing, the prosecution indicated it would “move to dismiss counts 2-16 of the indictment at sentencing.” Manis conceded the forfeitability of $34,587 held in a Parkway Pharmacy bank account and the Parkway building located at 726 S. US 25 E in Barbourville. Manis’ license to practice pharmacology however is not “subject to forfeit.”
In a recommendation signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly Ingram, the court recommended that the presiding District Judge accept the guilty plea.
The recommendation document states that the court informed the parties involved that the District Judge would “defer acceptance of the plea agreement pending consideration as part of final sentencing.” Manis’ indictment states that the penalty for count one could be “not more than 20 years imprisonment, a fine of not more than $1,000,000, and supervised release of at least three years.”
UPDATED: 11:30 a.m.
The Lexington-Herald Leader reports that Manis' forfeitures exceed $600,000. The Parkway Pharmacy building was valued at $425,000 while the pharmacy was reported to have $216,764 in its bank account.
Manis also acknowledged having a relationship with eight Tennessee doctors involved in an alleged drug conspiracy. Manis, or his employees, reportedly dispensed more than 35,000 pain pills illicitly.
John Pasternak, who was indicted with Manis, also plead guilty to the same charge. His plea deal included a judgement of $250,000 to the government.
This is an ongoing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.