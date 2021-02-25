Barbourville City Council Member and local pharmacist Calvin Manis is set to plead guilty to federal drug charges in a re-arraignment hearing on March 5.
Manis was arrested last June and indicted in July 2020 on 15 counts of conspiracy to distribute Schedule II controlled substances and one count pertaining to the use of his pharmacy to illegally distribute prescription drugs. Manis had previously plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of misbranding a drug in 2008. He was sentenced to three years of probation and given a $10,000 fine.
The investigation into Manis’ actions covered events from 2015 through December of 2019 and included witness testimony, recorded phone calls, and surveillance. A database from the Drug Enforcement Administration, obtained by reporters from The Washington Post, shows that Manis’ Parkway Pharmacy received 4,107,760 pills from 2006 to 2014. This number was nearly half a million more pills than the next closest pharmacy and double the amount of other major local pharmacies.
Manis won reelection to his city council seat in the last local election. The City Council is scheduled to meet again on Thursday, March 5. Manis could face up to 20 years in prison and a $1.5 million fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.