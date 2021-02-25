manis

Barbourville City Council Member  and local pharmacist Calvin Manis is set to plead guilty to federal drug charges in a re-arraignment hearing on March 5. 

Manis was arrested last June and indicted in July 2020 on 15 counts of conspiracy to distribute Schedule II controlled substances and one count pertaining to the use of his pharmacy to illegally distribute prescription drugs. Manis had previously plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of misbranding a drug in 2008. He was sentenced to three years of probation and given a $10,000 fine.

Parkway Pharmacy

Manis’ business, Parkway Pharmacy, was raided by DEA officials in June. The pharmacy has been closed since Manis’ arrest.

The investigation into Manis’ actions covered events from 2015 through December of 2019 and included witness testimony, recorded phone calls, and surveillance. A database from the Drug Enforcement Administration, obtained by reporters from The Washington Post, shows that Manis’ Parkway Pharmacy received 4,107,760 pills from 2006 to 2014. This number was nearly half a million more pills than the next closest pharmacy and double the amount of other major local pharmacies. 

Manis won reelection to his city council seat in the last local election. The City Council is scheduled to meet again on Thursday, March 5. Manis could face up to 20 years in prison and a $1.5 million fine.

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you