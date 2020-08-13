New Hope Counseling and Recovery opened its doors last week at its new Barbourville location. The facility, located across from Tommy’s Rootbeer Stand on Knox Street, is the company’s fourth such center.
Company founder Keith Lakes and Clinical Director Lauran Skiles sat down to discuss the center’s mission and services. Lakes says the idea for the company came from an interest in ministry. “We’re faith-based and look to hire compassionate people,” he said.
New Hope offers numerous services including full-spectrum counseling for mental health, parenting and marriage classes, DUI course, and family unification. Services are open to everyone regardless of age and ability to pay.
The center offers Intensive Outpatient services and a three-month class for the Department of Community Based Services. Clients can come in off the street or be referred by the courts. The facility also offers on-site drug testing and telehealth services.
New Hope offers medically-assisted treatment, although Skiles stressed “we’re not a Suboxone clinic.” Lakes added that clients “shouldn’t be on Suboxone forever.” The goal of the treatment is to “get them where they need to be, if they don’t need it, they don’t get it,” he said.
Private insurance and Medicaid are accepted, as well as out of pocket payments. Lakes stated that New Hope staff is “fully invested in what we do.” He hopes that the center can help clients achieve basic needs and then build up from there.
More information on New Hope is available at www.nhcr4u.com
