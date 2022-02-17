A check for $99,840 was presented to the Knox County Fiscal Court on Friday from The Center for Rural Development to continue the ongoing expansion of rural broadband.
“You’re going to have some happy constituents,” said Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell to District One Magistrate Roger Mills who represent the people the funds will benefit. He then welcomed those gathered in the District Courtroom before inviting Knox County Clerk Mike Corey to say a prayer.
Mitchell next introduced State Representative Tom “O’Dell” Smith. Smith recounted some of the history of broadband expansion in the region, such as Congressman Hal Rogers initially securing $30 million in funding and Governor Steve Beshear pushing for the expansions to go state-wide. “It needs to be considered a utility,” Smith said of broadband and its importance to the region. He noted that during the pandemic, many students had to sit in the parking lots of places like Walmart to use their Wi-Fi. “It can be done if we keep working together like we’re doing,” he said of the efforts of local and state leaders.
The next speaker was Richard Taylor from The Center for Rural Development. Taylor spoke of the Move the Needle program that provided the grant from the Center. He compared the challenges of broadband expansion to eating an elephant, stating that “the best way to eat an elephant is one bite at a time.” He also thanked Derrick Eubanks and On Point Broadband, the service provider working on the project, for their work. Taylor then introduced Jennifer Hampton from the Workforce Development Cabinet.
“It is a beautiful day for Knox County,” said Hampton. “Digital prosperity is crucial for rural economic development,” she added before speaking to the importance of broadband access. She noted that job searchers and recruiters can operate more efficiently online while better internet access means more working from home. “Approximately 88% of employed Knox County residents commute outside of the county…we want to get those back into the county.”
Mitchell closed the ceremony by thanking the speakers. “We look forward to working with you on further projects,” he stated. “This project is very meaningful and very needed and we’re very appreciative for the grant funding for this,” he added. Mitchell stated that the grant funds would impact 210 homes initially and later add roughly 30 homes via a back loop. He went on to note how the pandemic had changed lifestyles and caused people to adapt and make changes to their lives. “I’d much rather get on a Zoom call than drive to Frankfort for a meeting that takes 30 minutes,” he said, referring to the things broadband allows us to do now in the region. Mitchell also noted the benefits of broadband access to teachers and commended their work during the pandemic.
