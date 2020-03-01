A Gray couple is behind bars after police received word of individuals moving around a vacant property. Officers found a five-year-old child in a house filled with excess amounts of unsecured marijuana and paraphernalia.
Timothy and Shannon Hollin were arrested at Corbin’s Meadow Trailer Park around 5:49 p.m. on Thursday, February, 20. Corbin Police responded to reports of people going in and out of a home that was supposed to be vacant. Timothy Hollin claimed they were helping the owner move because she was out of town and had been evicted.
Timothy Hollin was found removing items from the rear of the home. Officers detected a marijuana odor, and Hollin later admitted to smoking on the back porch before their arrival. He also claimed he forgot to put an open baggie of marijuana back in his pocket after rolling a joint.
When police knocked on the home’s door they were greeted by the couple’s five-year-old child. Shannon Hollin was also found inside the home. Officers Walker and Meadors reported the home had an odor of marijuana. Behind the child was an open baggie of a green, leafy substance within easy reach. Numerous “roaches” were scattered on an end table as well. The child reportedly stated they knew that “the marijuana was not good for you.”
Timothy Hollin was charged with Public Intoxication, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Shannon Hollin was also charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Minor. The child was placed with a relative by Laurel County Social Services.
